Comfortable Monday, rain chances returning Tuesday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend finished off on a very pleasant note with mild temperatures and sunshine going into the evening. The comfortable airmass we have over the Great Lakes will continue for this Monday, so you’ll be able to give your A/C a break! The bigger story for this week is that we’re still in need of rain. There are more rain chances this week when compared to last week, though it still doesn’t look like there will be the soaking rain we need.

Today

Out the door this morning temperatures are very refreshing around the area, a northwest wind is bringing temperatures down into the 50s across Mid-Michigan. Skies are clear and will stay clear through the morning. The heating of the day plus a weak disturbance aloft will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies from the north for the afternoon, but by dinner skies will clear back out once again. Dry weather is expected all day today.

The wind stays out of the northwest today with a speed of 5 to 15 mph. This will keep temperatures cooler than the weekend. Highs will reach up to around 71 for the Tri-Cities and Flint, though our northern counties may stay in the 60s all day. We hold the 60s for a good chunk of the evening, but expect to see temperatures fall into the 50s shortly after sundown, which is at 9:21 PM.

Temperatures will be cooler Monday than over the weekend. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be clear heading through the overnight and as a result, temperatures will see a nearly repeat performance as Monday morning. Lows fall to around 49 degrees, so it will be another perfect windows open kind of night! The wind will also become light, but still have a general southwest flow.

Low temperatures fall into the upper 40s Monday night. (WNEM)

Tuesday & Wednesday

The daytime on Tuesday sees mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming back up. Those will be comparable to what we had on Sunday last weekend with a high near 82. The next system brings a rain chance heading into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but we’re lacking a major moisture feed from the Gulf of Mexico. This means our rainfall totals won’t be at the higher-end, but still it’s some rain nonetheless! Here’s a look at where totals currently sit, around 0.25″ looks to be about the maximum we’ll get as the system passes by.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning combined. (WNEM)

Rainfall will also last into Wednesday morning, but Wednesday afternoon is looking dry. Wednesday also sees a mild day with a high around 81 degrees. Lows Tuesday and Wednesday night will still be comfortable and give you an opportunity to keep the windows open! Tuesday night falls to 60 degrees, and Wednesday night falls to 59 degrees.

There’s another rain chance later this week, give that a check on your full 7-Day Forecast!

