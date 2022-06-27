Advertisement

Deadline to file claim in historic Flint water crisis settlement is Thursday

About 20,000 claims have been filed as of Sunday
These water bottles show the color of Flint's water during the Flint water crisis
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - This week’s deadline for filing claims in the historic Flint water settlement is quickly approaching.

It is the final step to participate in the $626 million dollar settlement with the State of Michigan, City of Flint, McLaren Hospital and Rowe Professional Services.

Channing Robinson-Holmes is one of the plaintiff’s attorneys. She says around 50,000 people indicated they were interested in information about the settlement last year, but so far about 20,000 have actually filed claims.

“Tens of thousands of folks still have not submitted their claims packet though last year they indicated they were interested in participating. That makes us concerned,” Robinson-Holmes said.

She says there could be a number of reasons why they haven’t filed. Some people have moved from the area while others are just fatigued with the process.

There are also those who are confused or intimidated by the process, and that’s who she hopes to help because another extension isn’t expected.

STORY: Flint water settlement claims period extended to June 30

“After this deadline, adults certainly will not be able to participate in this settlement. There will be a set aside for children. So for those under 18 as of June 30, there will be a time after this deadline to file a claim,” Robinson-Holmes said.

You can go to their office at 1188 Robert T Longway Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week or visit the settlement website for more information. You can also call the help line at (800) 493-1754.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

