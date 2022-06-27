Doctor: Legal proceedings after Roe V. Wade could prevent lifesaving treatments

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With the Supreme Court reversing the landmark decision of Roe V. Wade, many states are scrambling to enact new abortion restrictions or ways to preserve access to the procedure.

“Doctor’s fear of legal repercussions may prevent lifesaving treatments,” said professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan Dr. Lisa Harris.

Physicians across Michigan and the country took an oath to “do no harm” when they become a doctor, but now with the Supreme Court’s decision to up-end a half a century of precedent this decision has put medical professionals in an ethical bind.

“The most important part of this 1931 law is that it criminalizes caring for women and so the care of an ectopic pregnancy is an abortion. It is a medical abortion. So, the nuances of knowing what is going to be prosecuted and what isn’t is going to delay care it is going to impose women to or imposed doctors to have to look towards leadership and towards administration and towards people who are not medical to help navigate what is the legal perspective versus what is the medical standard of care and that is going to be very very difficult,” said Fremont OBGYN Melissa Bayne.

On Friday, the Supreme Court in a six to three decision ruled to overturn Roe V. Wade.

With Michigan’s 1931 law that bans abortions except in the case of threat to life of the pregnant person the law leaves medical professionals with several questions.

“Abortion bans do permit abortion to preserve the life of a pregnant woman. But what that means is actually very unclear. You know, does a woman need to be 100 percent likely to die certain to die in order to end her pregnancy? We see people with a range of medical conditions who we might and whom we might cite a 30 or a 50 percent chance of death if they continued the pregnancy,” Harris said.

Experts say this law will put lives at risk as doctors could way the risk of legal action over the health of their patients.

