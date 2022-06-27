Dry & comfortable tonight into Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another dry stretch leading into the new week.

Comfortable temperatures with breezy conditions will start the week before the heat builds back in later into the week.

Rain chances will be hard to come by, but we have a few in the forecast this upcoming week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening/Tonight (Sunday)

After some clouds to start the day, we have broke into some sunshine this early evening! We can expect more sunshine until sunset around 9:20 PM.

Mostly clear skies should carry into the later evening and overnight hours. Temperatures behind a passing cold front from earlier today will drop temperatures down into the low 50s. Even some upper 40s north of the Bay will be on the table.

Winds tonight will stay breezy from the NW around 10-15 mph. Gusts could reach near 25 mph.

Next Week

Monday will start with some sunshine for the morning. An upper level area of low pressure NE of out region will swing in some more clouds going into the afternoon hours. We should begin to clear out again going into the evening.

Highs Monday will be “cooler” and more comfortable with less humidity in the low 70s. Some north of the Bay may be stuck in the 60s.

We have another dry day Tuesday with more sunshine. Highs back in the low 80s.

A few more rain chances will scattered the week; one Tuesday late evening into Wednesday morning. Another Thursday late evening with a greater chance Friday.

We also turn the heat back up late week; peaking on Thursday back near 90!

