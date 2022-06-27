Flint River closed to public due to health concerns

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A new order has been issued following the spill of hazardous material into the Flint River on June 15.

Officials say the unidentified oil-like substance is undergoing testing. The quantity is also unknown.

The leak has been contained to the area of the Flint River between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.

The county advises residents to not have direct contact or participate in any sports or fishing in the river water.

A Genesee County hazmat team, crews from EGLE, and Flint and Clio Fire Departments are working to clean-up and take proper steps to minimize environmental impact.

The county said the city of Flint’s water supply is not from the Flint River, and there is no danger to the drinking water supplied by the city.

Officials say before the river can re-open, testing must determine the spilled substances do not pose a hazard of physical harm and the danger has been resolved.

Consuming fish caught in the river should also be avoided.

Anyone who violates this order is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of at least six months or a fine of $200.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.