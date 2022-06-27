Advertisement

Harbor Beach man dead, two injured following motorcycle crash

By Anna Muckenfuss
Jun. 27, 2022
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Harbor Beach man has died after a deadly motorcycle crash in Hume Township.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the scene at the intersection of M-53 and Oak Beach Road on Saturday shortly after 10 p.m.

Investigators said that 58-year-old Michael Karinen of Imlay City was traveling eastbound in a Subaru when he disregarded a stop sign, colliding with 32-year-old Eldon Pierson, who was on a Yamaha motorcycle.

Pierson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Karinen and the passenger in his car were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the crash continues. They believe intoxication is a factor in the incident.

