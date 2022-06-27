New Saginaw park 90% finished, preparing to open

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new 334-acre riverside park at an old General Motors site is preparing to open.

Saginaw County Parks and Recreation say the new park will be called the Saginaw River Headwaters Rec Area.

The property used to be the location of the Saginaw Malleable Iron Plant. A series of setbacks disrupted the previously planned opening in 2020.

Brian Kennan-Lechel, the director of Saginaw County Parks and Recreation, said the park is 90 percent finished.

Visitors will be able to participate in hiking, fishing, birding, and other wildlife viewing access. There is also a trail system.

A trail map for the Saginaw River Headwaters Rec Area. (Saginaw County Parks and Recreation)

The site will be open to visitors this fall and in spring 2023.

