Police: 3 people injured in officer-involved crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three people were injured in an officer-involved crash in Gratiot County on Friday.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. on June 24 at the intersection of M-46 and Alger Road in Pine River Township.

The investigation revealed a Michigan State Police trooper was traveling westbound on M-46 with their lights and siren activated when they crashed into a northbound vehicle, MSP said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

