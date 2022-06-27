Advertisement

Police: 3 people injured in officer-involved crash

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three people were injured in an officer-involved crash in Gratiot County on Friday.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. on June 24 at the intersection of M-46 and Alger Road in Pine River Township.

The investigation revealed a Michigan State Police trooper was traveling westbound on M-46 with their lights and siren activated when they crashed into a northbound vehicle, MSP said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

