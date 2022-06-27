Police: Man who died in crash was not wearing seatbelt

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 57-year-old Lapeer County man is dead after crashing into a tree Friday evening.

The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Livermore Road and English Road in Tuscola County.

Michigan State Police troopers determined a 2001 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 57-year-old Clifford man, was traveling westbound on Livermore Road when the driver failed to stop at the T-intersection on English Road.

The pickup went through the intersection and crashed into a tree, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and speed is believed to be a factor, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

