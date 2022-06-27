Public transportation halted in Shiawassee Co. after catalytic converter thefts

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) was forced to temporarily suspend its operations after having its catalytic converters stolen.

The thefts from SATA’s buses happened over the weekend, the agency said.

“At this point, our transportation services are temporarily suspended. We are going week to week and will inform you regularly of any changes. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience,” SATA said.

The thefts remain under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at 989-743-2297.

