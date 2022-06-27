Advertisement

Public transportation halted in Shiawassee Co. after catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic Converter Thefts
Catalytic Converter Thefts(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) was forced to temporarily suspend its operations after having its catalytic converters stolen.

The thefts from SATA’s buses happened over the weekend, the agency said.

“At this point, our transportation services are temporarily suspended. We are going week to week and will inform you regularly of any changes. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience,” SATA said.

The thefts remain under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at 989-743-2297.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flint River
Flint River closed to public due to health concerns
Top stories
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, June 27
File photo of police lights.
Police: 3 people injured in officer-involved crash
Police: Man who died in crash was not wearing seatbelt