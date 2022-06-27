Advertisement

Whitmer calls on state Supreme Court to offer clarity on abortion law

Source: State of Michigan
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately consider her lawsuit to decide if the state’s constitution protects the right to abortion.

Whitmer’s office announced she sent the notice to the court after county prosecutors and health providers misunderstood the current legal status of abortion in the state.

While abortion remains legal in Michigan because of an injunction from the Michigan Court of Claims, Whitmer’s office said the decision made by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade have made things unclear.

“Right now, abortion remains safe and legal in Michigan because of a court order temporarily blocking enforcement of the state’s 1931 abortion ban,” Whitmer said. “This only underscores the need for the Michigan Supreme Court to act now, which is why I sent a notice to the court urging them to immediately take up my lawsuit and decide if access to abortion is protected under the Michigan Constitution. Getting this done will put an end to any confusion and ensure that Michiganders, health providers, and prosecutors understand the law.”

You can read the governor’s notice here.

