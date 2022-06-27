Woman in serious condition after being hit by car on Frankenmuth Main Street

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - A 65-year-old woman is in serious condition after being hit by a car on Main Street in Frankenmuth.

Frankenmuth Police Department Officers responded to the scene on Main and Genesee Street Sunday around 12:50 p.m., where officers helped provide life-sustaining aid with MMR.

Investigators said that the woman was walking westbound from CVS across the street, when she was struck by a car. The vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old Vassar man attempted to turn north.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Frankenmuth Police said her condition is unknown, but serious.

