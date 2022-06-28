Advertisement

2 arrested in Flint stolen vehicle chase

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were arrested following a stolen vehicle chase in Flint.

On June 24, a Michigan State Police helicopter found and tracked the stolen vehicle.

State police said the vehicle fled from at least one attempted traffic stop and was believed to be connected to a homicide.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle in a driveway. The driver and passenger then fled on foot, police said.

The state police helicopter tracked the driver until Flint police officers took him into custody. The passenger was also arrested.

