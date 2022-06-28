Advertisement

Apartment fire in Flint Twp under investigation

Crews responded to a fire in Flint Township Monday morning.
Crews responded to a fire in Flint Township Monday morning.(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An apartment fire in Flint Township that trapped multiple people is being investigated.

On June 27 at 5:05 a.m., the Flint Township Fire Department was sent to the 1100 block of River Valley Drive.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the apartment building, and multiple people trapped on balconies, the Flint Township Fire Department said.

Crews helped two people off of the balconies and quickly extinguished the fire. Other residents stayed in place until smoke could be removed from the hallways and stairwells of the buildings.

No injuries were reported from the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Flint Township Fire Department was assisted by the Flint Township Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and several EMS agencies standing by.

