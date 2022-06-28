(Stacker) - A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

For many families, the school district is a top criteria when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.

One important proxy of a quality education is per-student spending. According to the most recent Census data available, the national average per-pupil expenditure in fiscal year 2019 was $13,187. Several recent studies suggest that increased spending per student correlates with higher academic achievement, particularly in districts serving predominantly low-income students. Since public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in low-income areas suffer the most from a lack of funding for critical expenditures like staff salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources, and support services.

There are more than 13,000 school districts in the U.S., each one slightly different, for better or worse, than the next. However, several common denominators exist and, when compared, can serve as indicators of what makes an impactful district.

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Michigan using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.

#10. Rochester Community School District (Rochester)

- Number of schools: 21 (15,459 students)

- Graduation rate: 96% (73% reading proficient and 69% math proficient)

- Average teacher salary: $65,041 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. East Grand Rapids Public Schools (Grand Rapids)

- Number of schools: 5 (2,895 students)

- Graduation rate: 97% (80% reading proficient and 72% math proficient)

- Average teacher salary: $67,616 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Birmingham Public Schools (Beverly Hills)

- Number of schools: 13 (8,005 students)

- Graduation rate: 97% (74% reading proficient and 66% math proficient)

- Average teacher salary: $69,095 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Bloomfield Hills Schools (Bloomfield Hills)

- Number of schools: 11 (5,514 students)

- Graduation rate: 94% (72% reading proficient and 67% math proficient)

- Average teacher salary: $73,283 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Okemos Public Schools (Okemos)

- Number of schools: 7 (4,610 students)

- Graduation rate: 92% (74% reading proficient and 68% math proficient)

- Average teacher salary: $63,053 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Saline Area Schools (Saline)

- Number of schools: 8 (5,190 students)

- Graduation rate: 97% (72% reading proficient and 70% math proficient)

- Average teacher salary: $64,576 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Oakland Schools (Waterford)

- Number of schools: 7 (2,716 students)

- Graduation rate: No data available (81% reading proficient and 75% math proficient)

- Average teacher salary: $61,877 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Troy School District (Troy)

- Number of schools: 20 (13,140 students)

- Graduation rate: 92% (77% reading proficient and 71% math proficient)

- Average teacher salary: $69,221 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Novi Community School District (Novi)

- Number of schools: 10 (6,685 students)

- Graduation rate: 95% (73% reading proficient and 76% math proficient)

- Average teacher salary: $64,153 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Northville Public Schools (Northville)

- Number of schools: 10 (7,347 students)

- Graduation rate: 97% (79% reading proficient and 73% math proficient)

- Average teacher salary: $73,555 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

