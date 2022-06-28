A chance for some needed rain tonight, drying out Wednesday afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful stretch around Mid-Michigan the last few weeks, but we’re at the point where we could really use some rain.

Much of the area has only received between 50% to 75% of our normal average rainfall over the last 30 days, and we’re getting close to the “abnormally dry” stage in the US Drought Monitor. We’ll get an update on that on Thursday morning.

We do have a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight, but most of us should be able to get through our evening plans without worry.

This Evening & Overnight

Most of the region will be dry through sunset (9:21 PM), but it is worth noting that some of our northernmost areas (Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Alcona) could see some scattered rain before then as these areas are closer to the cold front this evening.

Track any showers through the evening in our northern counties with our Interactive Radar.

Outside of those northern areas, expect generally partly to mostly sunny skies through sunset, with a mix of 70s and 80s before the sun goes down.

Showers and thunderstorms will become possible late tonight and early Wednesday. (WNEM)

As a cold front sinks southward through the night, chances will increase around the rest of the TV5 viewing area, with most of the rain coming overnight. No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Rainfall amounts will generally fall between 0.10 and 0.50″, so not enough to wipe out our deficits, but certainly helpful nonetheless. North of the Tri-Cities, it’s possible we could pick up slightly more than 0.50″ in spots.

We have a decent chance to pick up between 0.25 & 0.50" in many areas tonight. (WNEM)

We’ll be warmer tonight with the clouds and showers around, with lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday

Rain will be possible as we start our Wednesday, but expect most of it, if not all of it, to be gone by lunchtime. If anyone sees rain linger a little bit longer into the early afternoon, that would likely be the Thumb. However, the coverage appears spotty, if it even occurs at all.

We'll be near and below average around the TV5 viewing area for highs Wednesday. (WNEM)

Once the rain moves out, cloud cover should move out of the area, and we’ll be back into the sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will manage to climb back into the 70s and low 80s. Winds will be out of the north northwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour. There will likely be a turn to the northeast in many areas for the evening.

Dry weather and clearing skies should continue into Wednesday night, with overnight lows settling into the 50s in most areas.

