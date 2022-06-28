COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to end June 30

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The deadline for emergency rental assistance is quickly approaching.

The COVID-era program that helped renters pay landlords is closing its application portal Thursday.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority said if you have rent due, apply now.

“I don’t know where all these families and individuals are going to go,” said Vicky Schultz, CEO of the Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties.

The deadline for applications for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance is 9 p.m. on June 30.

“It’s been going really well. We’ve been through, the two agencies, we’ve been through probably close to $40 to $50 million for Genesee County. We still both have some money left,” Schultz said.

The nonprofit distributed rental assistance funds for Genesee County.

“I mean, we have written checks to landlords in the amount of $10,000, $15,000. Some people that are 10, 12 months behind. We have paid water bills, electrical bills that are in the thousands of dollars,” Schultz said.

The rental program is ending because funds are running out.

Since it started in March 2021, it has given out more than $750 million.

“We suspect at this point, based on what we already have sort of in the hopper and what is going to be coming in in the next few days, that we’ll have probably about 2,000 applications that will need to be processed,” Schultz said.

Schultz expects her office to be processing applications into July, if not August.

Michiganders received about $5,600 per household.

Schultz is worried about rising rent costs.

“And I have a feeling that once these people are paid up, even if we paid three months in advance, when that time comes, if they don’t have a job, they’re going to be right back to being evicted from their properties,” Schultz said.

Once the application closes, residents who have not applied and are facing eviction should reach out to their local housing assessment and resource agency.

If you need legal services, reach out to Michigan Legal Help.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.