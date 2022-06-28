Federal funding to improve mental health services in mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Federal funding has been awarded to a Genesee County organization to help improve mental health services.

The Greater Flint Health Coalition received $750,000 to expand its efforts within the Genesee County Health Access Program to improve mental health crisis prevention and treatment for mid-Michigan residents.

The funding is part of nine community projects funding requests Congressman Dan Kildee secured as part of the fiscal year 2022 appropriations bills.

“No Michigander should have to struggle to get the mental health care they need. I am proud to have secured funding to support the Greater Flint Health Coalition’s work to improve mental health crisis prevention and treatment for mid-Michigan residents,” Kildee said. “I will keep working in Congress to expand access to affordable care.”

The Greater Flint Health Coalition said it is thankful for the funding.

“Expanding local capacity to increase access to care and navigation of community health resources is a critical step to provide opportunities for improved health outcomes and mental health needs of our residents,” said Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, interim president and CEO of the Greater Flint Health Coalition.

The new and expanded mental health programs will improve the links between social service and healthcare organizations, including physicians, hospitals, mental health providers, and health insurers, Kildee’s office said.

