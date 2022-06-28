Four businesses damaged in Fenton fire
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Four businesses were damaged by a fire in Fenton on Tuesday.
The fire broke out before 1:30 p.m. on June 28 near Adelaide and Mill Street in downtown Fenton.
The fire started in a dumpster, spread to a nearby vehicle, and then spread to the businesses, the Fenton fire chief said.
El Topo, a popular restaurant in the area, was one of the businesses that sustained damage.
No one was injured.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.