Four businesses damaged in Fenton fire

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Four businesses were damaged by a fire in Fenton on Tuesday.

The fire broke out before 1:30 p.m. on June 28 near Adelaide and Mill Street in downtown Fenton.

The fire started in a dumpster, spread to a nearby vehicle, and then spread to the businesses, the Fenton fire chief said.

El Topo, a popular restaurant in the area, was one of the businesses that sustained damage.

No one was injured.

TV5 will update once we learn more.

