Groups rally at Midland Co. Courthouse against overturn of Roe V. Wade

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Protests continue across the country and in mid-Michigan following the fallout of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.

Representatives from the Michigan Democratic Party and the Women of Michigan Action Network rallied outside the Midland County Courthouse.

“This isn’t about killing babies. Whether you have kids or you don’t, pregnancy is just such an extraordinary but a difficult thing to go through and you have to let people decide that issue for themselves,” said Midland County resident Becky Plessner.

“It’s so important that I can be able to go to my own physician and make a choice,” said Bay County resident Skyla Snable.

Congressman Dan Kildee spoke in Midland calling the decision to overturn Roe V. Wade depressing.

“For the long history of the court, it’s always been a step toward protecting more freedoms, to bringing more people into the full American experience, until last week, when they decided that half the people in this country could have the fundamental rights of their own health care decisions dictated to them by somebody in the government,” Kildee said.

He said he is fighting for a woman’s right to make health care decisions, including abortion.

The services are still available in Michigan because the 1931 law banning abortion is in a pending lawsuit, but Kildee said that could be short lived.

“If the 1931 law in Michigan becomes the final law, until we have a legislature that will repeal that, that means under no circumstances, would anyone have a right to abortion services of any kind,” Kildee said.

Women of Michigan Action Network were behind the rally. They are collecting signatures for a ballot drive that would put a measure on the November 2022 ballot to add an individual right to reproductive freedom to the state constitution.

For that to be added to the ballot, they need about 425,00 validated signatures by July.

“It’s going to be up to people to decide to get engaged, get involved, and make sure that the people that represent them in government share their values,” Kildee said.

Michigan Right to Life released this statement to TV5 about residents protesting the overturn of Roe V. Wade:

“We support the right to peacefully rally. We have been rallying and protesting at the annual March for Life for several years now. We believe that the U.S. Supreme Court made the right decision regardless of protests. We stand by the justices, and we are thankful for their courage.”

