Man charged with stealing car, armed robbery

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Gratiot County man has been charged with stealing a vehicle and armed robbery for a crime spree that took place over a few days in Sumner and Shepherd.

On June 23, at about 9:25 p.m., the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the Village of Sumner for a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was stolen outside of Wilson’s Grocery while the owner was shopping inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office issued a “be on the lookout” for the stolen vehicle. The suspect was identified through video evidence as 46-year-old Joseph Kadlek, of Sumner, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 4 p.m. on June 24, the sheriff’s office – with the help of the Shepherd Police Department - recovered the stolen vehicle in Shepherd.

The sheriff’s office said video evidence proved the vehicle was parked there the morning of June 24 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Officers and deputies searched the area but did not find Kadlek.

About 11:15 p.m. on June 24, Fulton Country Corners Gas Station was robbed at gun point. Video evidence showed Kadlek as the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Kadlek drove the stolen vehicle he was driving from Shepherd earlier that night.

At about 4:20 a.m. on June 25, deputies saw the vehicle matching the description near the Sumner area. The vehicle crashed at the intersection of Seaman and Ferris Roads, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kadlek was driving the vehicle and was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Kadlek was charged in Gratiot County on June 28 with the stolen vehicle from Sumner, the armed robbery, felony firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

His bond was set at $600,000.

The Shepherd Police Department will be issuing further charges related to Kadlek.

