Nearly 38K childcare professionals receive $1K bonuses

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of childcare professionals in Michigan will receive a $1,000 bonus.

The second round of funding from the Child Care Stabilization Grant will go to more than 5,500 childcare programs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the $368 million in funding will help keep childcare facilities open.

“Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable childcare that meets their needs,” Whitmer said. “I worked across the aisle to secure a historic investment in childcare—including grants to stabilize and strengthen the childcare industry and bonuses for childcare professionals. Thanks to the Child Care Stabilization Grant, over 5,500 childcare programs can keep their doors open, hire more qualified professionals, and continue to improve supports for kids and families. All our kids deserve a strong start. These grants are another investment in their future and our state’s prosperity.”

The Child Care Stabilization Grant helps childcare programs support the health and safety of children as well as staff. Eligible licensed childcare programs applied for funding in spring 2022.

Total grant awards: 5,544

Average awards: Family home program: $11,394 Group home program: $21,775 Childcare center: $120,664

Total bonuses awarded: $1,000 to 25,756 full-time staff members $500 to 12,207 part-time staff members



“Thanks to this grant we were able to give our staff bonuses and upgrade our facility with an emphasis on safety and accessibility,” said Jeff and Yvette Fredricks, owners and operators of a group home in Saginaw. “We were also able to provide our families with peace of mind by providing relief in case of unexpected times and unforeseen circumstances by way of our ‘Parent Forgiveness Grant Fund’ — which helped families pay their tuition balance when times were tough.’’

The grants were awarded to licensed centers, group homes, family homes, and tribal childcare providers. Funds can be used to lower tuition costs for families, increase compensation for early educators, recruit and train new staff members, improve learning environments, and more.

The grants were part of a bipartisan budget that includes investments in childcare.

