Village of Breckenridge cancels fireworks, cites policy, procedure training

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - While cities across mid-Michigan host fireworks celebrations to mark July 4, the Village of Breckenridge’s annual celebration won’t be taking place.

The village stated the cancelation is not due to an accident that happened the previous year, and they hope to bring back the display bigger and better in the future.

Staff are currently working on updating policies, procedures, and training.

In a Facebook post, the village said funding was not the reason for the cancelation, as the show has always had support from the community and surrounding businesses.

July 4 activities for the village include:

  • Annual carshow at 11 a.m.
  • Golf Outing as The Ridge- 9:30 a.m.
  • American Legion Chicken Dinner- 11 a.m.

