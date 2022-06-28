Warmer Tuesday with much-needed rain on the way

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday’s weather was cool for late-June, but it was still a good day for any outdoor plans you may have had! As we head through Tuesday, expect nearly a repeat performance weather-wise, but temperatures around 10 degrees warmer than Monday. This evening, we finally have some rain returning to the area, and the good news too is that totals are trending upwards just slightly.

Today

Out the door it’s another cool morning with temperatures largely in the 40s. A few locations northern are very close to being right on the mark of 40! We have clear skies which continue all morning, even the majority of the afternoon will be mostly sunny. Near dinner, especially closer to sundown, is when we’ll start to see more clouds moving into the area ahead of a cold front. There will be dry air in place still so most showers will have some hard work to do before reaching the ground initially, but eventually the rain will win-over after sundown. There’s one exception, if you’re near Houghton Lake, Rose City, or north of the Saginaw Bay, there could be a shower or two just before dusk.

Despite the cool start, temperatures will nearly double by this afternoon in some locations. Expect those readings to reach up to around 80 degrees to the north, in Flint, and the Thumb. The Tri-Cities will be closer to 82 degrees. The reason behind the warmer temperatures today is the southwest, rather than northwest, wind. Speeds will be about the same, though, between 5 and 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be warmer than Monday thanks to a southwesterly wind. (WNEM)

Tonight

As mentioned above, an overachieving shower could reach the ground before dusk in our northern counties, but the majority of the rain doesn’t come in until after sunset. That rainfall will be widespread at times in the middle of the overnight, a few rumbles of thunder are possible too. Rainfall will move from northwest to southeast, with the bulk having left by mid-morning on Wednesday. The early morning drive tomorrow will certainly have a few showers around.

Rain moving through the area Tuesday night, a few rumbles are possible too. (WNEM)

Lows will fall to around 61 degrees tonight thanks to the clouds keeping the warmth in. The wind will slow back down to 5 to 10 mph out of the southwest.

Wednesday

A few isolated to scattered showers are possible earlier in the morning, but as the morning progresses, rainfall will gradually taper off in its entirety. Totals when all of the rain is over will land around 0.25″ on average. The update with totals is that it looks like our southern counties have a better chance to pick up one or two tenths (it was looking like only a few hundredths Monday), and there’s an even better chance of some pockets around 0.50″ in our northern counties. While still not a lot of rain overall, it will certainly help a little!

Total rainfall from Tuesday night through noon on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Skies start to clear out by Wednesday afternoon with temperatures returning to around 80 degrees by the afternoon. The wind will be starting to make a shift from the southwest towards the north during the day. Speeds will stay fairly light though between 5 and 10 mph.

There’s another chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday which will also help to add to the tally, then the weekend starts to dry back out. We’ll keep an eye on the weekend since it’s one of the biggest of the summer, but so far it’s looking good! Give it a check on your full 7-Day Forecast!

