$105 million awarded to 2,600 Michigan businesses through grant program

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Two thousand six hundred Michigan businesses are getting a total of $105 million from the state as part of the Growing MI Business Grant Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

Under the program, eligible businesses in operation before Oct. 1, 2019 could receive a grant of up to $5 million to help with hiring additional staff, renovating or expanding, or improving operations.

Eligible businesses that began operating between Oct. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, could receive a grant equal to 25 percent of certain specified costs.

Gov. Whitmer praised the program.

“Last year, our state experienced record economic growth and added 220,000 jobs as unemployment dropped to a pandemic low, and this program will help businesses continue to grow and thrive,” said Whitmer.

Under state law, nine business types were eligible to apply for a grant:

· Entertainment venues

· Recreational facilities and public places of amusement

· Barbers and cosmetologists

· Exercise facilities

· Food service establishments

· Nursery dealers and growers

· Athletic trainers

· Body art facilities

· Hotels and bed & breakfast establishments

Interested businesses were required to submit a completed online application to the Michigan Department of Treasury by March 31. Grant award notifications and payments to businesses will be distributed close to July 1.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.