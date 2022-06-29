31 animals rescued from neglect in Isabella Co.

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Humane Animal Treatment Society announced Wednesday it’s rescued 31 animals from an Isabella County property owner.

According to its Facebook post , the dogs rescued were used for breeding and are unsocialized.

HATS said its team only found out about the rescue today as it already borders on max capacity.

Because of the size and sudden nature of this rescue, HATS is asking for monetary donations.

It’s also asking the public not to drop off physical donations at this time.

The animals are part of an ongoing investigation and cannot be adopted right now.

HATS said the rescue was made possible thanks to help from Clare County Animal Control, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and Gratiot County Animal Control. It added that Michigan Doodle Rescue Connect also delivered 40 new crates and the Bissell Pet Foundation helped transfer out some adoptable animals to create more room at the HATS facility.

