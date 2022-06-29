AM rain, PM clearing for Wednesday

Meteorologist John Gross has your morning forecast

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking out rain chances for your Wednesday morning along with another brief dry period and more heat.

We do have a few more rain chances leading into the weekend, but the holiday weekend itself is looking great weather wise at this point!

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

We are tracking some well needed rain this morning along a passing cold front. Areas south and east of the Tri-Cities will still have the best chance into the later morning hours. A few rumbles of thunder will still be on the table.

Going into the afternoon, drier air will begin to move in and should help to start decreasing the cloud cover for the later afternoon and evening hours. Skies should eventually turn partly to mostly sunny. Winds behind the cold front will stay from the NW around 5-15 mph.

Highs later this afternoon should have a good mix of the 70s. A few 80s farther inland along with some 60s closer to the lakeshore will be likely.

We stay dry and mostly clear going into the evening and tonight. Lows will drop back into the 50s near 60. East winds staying lighter around 5-10 mph.

Late Week

Thursday is trending to stay mostly dry with more sunshine and heat. Temperatures will be hot again with highs back in the 80s near 90! Along this warm front, depending on how far north it reaches, areas north near Roscommon could have a few showers or t-storms. Most of our region is expected to stay dry.

Overnight Thursday into Friday will have a better showers and t-storm chance along another passing cold front. Still expecting very warm temperatures for Friday with highs in the 80s.

Holiday Weekend Outlook

Our weekend is trending mostly dry with more sunshine and very warm temperatures staying near average for early July. A pop-up shower both days can’t completely be ruled out, but those chances currently hold around 20% or less.

Saturday could start with a few more clouds for the morning with more sunshine looking good for the PM hours. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday could have a few more clouds to deal with, but still plenty of sunshine is expected at this time. Highs again back into the low 80s.

Monday for the 4th will bring back the chance for a few showers or t-storms. With that said, the chances is looking low at this point. Still something to keep in mind as we approach the holiday. We overall can anticipate plenty of dry time this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.