Bay City businesses prepare for fireworks show

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials, businesses, and people who live in Bay City are getting prepared to kick-off the city’s massive annual fireworks celebration that draws in thousands.

Residents are already heading to downtown Bay City to kick off the holiday weekend.

“I’m surprised, it being a Wednesday, how many people are out and about, and I had to park an extra block away today so that’s a good thing,” said Rick Revette, owner of Mulligan’s Pub.

The business is good for local bars and restaurants as they gear up for the Fourth of July festivities.

“We’re definitely gonna be fully staffed. We’re also trying to have a little bit of fun with it too. We have a couple of bands that will be here throughout the weekend,” said Dustin Reed, general manager of Tavern 101.

After the pandemic, restaurant owners are excited to see the Bay City Fourth of July festival bringing in more people to the area once again.

Drawing them in from not only the surrounding area, but from across the country.

“It always amazes me how far people traveled to come to our town and from states all over the place and they just, they come here just for downtown Bay City or Bay City. They just love being here,” Revette said.

Owners are warning residents if they are looking to get a table at their favorite restaurant, make sure to get there early to grab a seat for the fireworks.

“Show up early to make sure to get your spot. I’m assuming we’re going to be probably on a wait list all weekend long. So definitely show up early and with the possibility of waiting for a little while too,” Reed said.

The Bay City Fireworks Festival will have small 10-minute shows on June 30 and July 1, with a longer grand finale show on Saturday night.

All shows will begin around 10:12 p.m.

