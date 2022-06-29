Family friend remembering woman killed in murder-suicide

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The family of a woman killed in a murder-suicide is sharing their daughter’s story.

Reagan Torp was shot during the morning hours of June 14, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office.

“She called me ma. I was her second ma. So, every time I seen her, she ran up, you know, she said, ‘hey mom.’ She always ran up and gave me the biggest hugs,” said Candi Ottegn, family friend.

Ottegn is remembering Torp.

“Reagan was an amazing young lady. She had a huge heart. She would do anything that she could to stand up for people,” Ottegn said.

The 23-year-old Portland native was shot and killed two weeks ago by her ex-boyfriend in North Shade Township.

“I have a son who’s 21 and he is autistic. And she was the biggest, most huge advocate for him. She was. She looked out for him as an older sister almost. And she did amazing things for a lot of people,” Ottegn said.

Torp’s ex then turned the gun on himself and took his own life, according to Gratiot County Sheriff Michael Morris.

“Trying to be more of an advocate for mental health, the laws around domestic violence, and you know, mental health. Trying to get more mental health out, help out there. I mean, that’s going to be a big thing to try to bring more awareness in Reagan’s name,” Ottegn said.

In a statement to TV5, Torp’s family said, “No family should ever have to experience the pain that we are experiencing, but we wouldn’t be at the place we are without all of you.” The family thanked friends, employers and police.

“The family really appreciates the huge support from her friends and what they did. The vigil was absolutely beautiful. The people that came out and it was just, it was nice. It was nice to see that support,” Ottegn said.

A GoFundMe for Torp’s family has raised more than $10,000 so far.

If you see Torp’s cat Blue, please return it to the family. They would like to take care of it.

