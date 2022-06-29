Flint resident calls court opinion ‘a slap in the face’

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint residents are angry and frustrated over a Michigan Supreme Court decision that wiped out charges for those indicted in the Flint water crisis trial.

The ruling said a judge cannot indict anyone as a one-person grand jury.

“We’ve gotten a slap in the face on both sides. Not only with the settlement, but now with the indictments being dropped,” said Gina Luster, Flint resident.

Flint residents wanted justice and punishment for those they feel are responsible for the water crisis.

“I was really disgusted by hearing that the charges have been dropped. And there was little information when we first got the news, it was just like, ‘OK, is this all over with’” Luster said.

Luster’s daughter Kennedy was severely impacted by the lead in the water.

A 6-0 opinion by the Michigan Supreme Court Tuesday wiped out charges against former state health department manager Nancy Peeler, former advisor Richard Baird, and former state health director Nick Lyon.

“I was more surprised by the judge’s ruling and the lack of the attorneys that are representing us not knowing that this was something that could possibly hold us up or give us a huge setback,” Luster said.

The state Supreme Court said state laws allow a judge to investigate, subpoena, and issue warrants, but not indict people.

Luster still has hope.

“But I think that now that we know that we have other avenues, as far as going through the district court way, I feel a little better about hearing what the decision the judge made,” Luster said.

Snyder was charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. His attorneys said they are moving to dismiss his charges.

“If we need to get a new batch of attorneys, a new attorney general, a new prosecutor -- whatever we need to do, we definitely need justice for flint. The residents deserve a lot more than what we’ve been getting,” Luster said.

The cases have been returned to the Genesee County Circuit Court for further consideration.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said his team is reviewing the ruling and evaluating those cases.

