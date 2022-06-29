Four Lakes Task Force meet to determine assessment fees for residents

Michigan (WNEM) - Residents devastated by the 2020 dam failures and widespread flooding are learning how much will come out of their pockets to repair and refill the mid-Michigan lakes.

“I am concerned about myself but all the people that can’t afford it, you know, there’s gonna put an assessment on them for 30 years. That’s a long time for something that they don’t own,” said Gladwin County resident Larry Grell.

The Four Lakes Task Force held a public hearing Wednesday ahead of winter taxes where the first of many lake assessment fees will appear.

Residents showed up not happy about how their portion of the assessment was calculated.

Property owners in the lakeside community will foot a chunk of the bill to repair and refill the lakes damaged and drained in May 2020.

“I think some folks are that are coming here today want to make sure that they’re the methodology that’s applied to their property is correct,” said Joe Colaianne from the general counsel task force.

For Larry Grell, whose home was damaged in the flood is against having to pay any portion of the repairs.

“I was flooded at 28 inches of water at my house off my really in my pole barn or my garage and stuff. You know, but nobody’s come along and say, hey, we’re gonna help you with that. But we’re coming along and say you’re gonna fill the lake,” Grell said.

He feels the state should be responsible for the entire sum needed to repair that damage caused by the dam failures.

“I don’t own the lake. I wasn’t in charge literally. State was in charge of the lake,” Grell said. “The people that were in charge. I think is the people that should go ahead and pay for it. They want it they’re, like I said, there’s gonna be a lot of people that would rather have that creek out front and have their house then a lake and no house because they won’t be able to afford.”

Colaianne said the assessment is not only being divided among property owners.

“The counties are being a have assumed part of the assessment so has the townships and the village I believe has also assumed. There’s an at-large assessment a portion to the to the municipalities. The special assessments are primarily designed for those who most benefit from the lakes themselves and those are the property owners that live around along the lakes. It’s not uncommon,” Colaianne said.

Property owners had the ability to protest their assessment and ask for an engineer to visit their land to see what factors apply to their land to get an accurate assessment.

