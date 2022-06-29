Advertisement

Genesee Co. woman wins $178K from Michigan Lottery

By Stephen Borowy
Jun. 29, 2022
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County woman was in tears when she won a $178,116 prize from playing Michigan Lottery’s Monthly Jackpot.

The lucky 48-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won her prize after she was selected in a random drawing that happened earlier this month. She earned the entries by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online.

“I played the Monthly Jackpot game a few times, but I didn’t realize it had a second chance component,” the player said. “When I got the email notifying me that I had won, I thought it was a scam. Once I called the Lottery and confirmed that it was real, I couldn’t help but cry!”

The player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and buy a new car.

