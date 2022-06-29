Mid-Michigan state parks receiving ARPA funding for projects

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has approved state park projects in Bay, Saginaw, and Iosco counties.

It’s part of the DNR’s Phase 1 funding made possible through the Building Michigan Together Plan, a $4.8 billion infrastructure package signed in March.

The package included a record-setting $250 million to help address a decades-long backlog of repair and maintenance needs at state parks as well as build a new state park in Flint. That funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Michigan’s state parks are beloved, defining features of our beautiful state and because of the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan I signed earlier this year, we are investing resources to show our parks some well-deserved love and much-needed TLC,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “State parks support tens of thousands of jobs and countless local economies, empowering tourism and recreation small businesses across the state. Together, let’s keep improving them by addressing operational and infrastructure needs and ensure Michiganders have stunning public parks to enjoy for generations to come.”

The Bay City State Park is receiving $1.5 million to renovate the inside and outside of the Saginaw Bay Visitor Center. Renovations include the reception area, exhibit hall, roof and siding with the addition of a new science lab. Other improvements include making the park more accessible for all visitors.

The Tawas Point State Park will get $455,500 to repair water-damaged brick on the historic Tawas Point Lighthouse. The work will be completed by professionals specializing in historic architecture for maritime buildings.

A new state-county park coming to Saginaw will have $867,000 to build parking areas and a park entrance. The park is being developed on the old General Motors site and nearby landfill, a reclaimed brownfield site on the Saginaw River.

The project includes new concrete bumpers, solar lighting, parking gates that meet Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, fencing and signage. The park will be jointly managed by the DNR and Saginaw County.

This project is considered one of the final steps in establishing this new state park, which was originally supported with two grants from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said the first batch of projects is out for design and bid. The DNR expects to announce selected Phase 2 projects in the coming months.

“Michigan’s state parks and recreation system has experienced a 30% increase in visitation over the past two years, while at the same time dealing with more than 20 years’ worth of critical infrastructure needs,” Olson said. “There’s no question this is a historic investment. It will enable us to rehabilitate numerous infrastructure assets in state parks and along the state’s paved and natural surface trail system, and help the DNR better position our facilities to accommodate current and future recreation trends and welcome new generations of parkgoers.”

