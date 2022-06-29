Midland pool closed due to positive bacteria test

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Parks and Recreation has closed Plymouth Pool until further notice due to a positive bacteria test found during a routine water sampling.

Officials found levels of coliform during a routine water sampling, which can be found in human and animal waste.

The Midland County Department of Public Health is working to bring the pool back to normal water quality levels as soon as possible.

Officials will retest the pool on Thursday after a deep cleaning.

