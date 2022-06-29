Advertisement

Midland pool closed due to positive bacteria test

Plymouth Pool
Plymouth Pool(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Parks and Recreation has closed Plymouth Pool until further notice due to a positive bacteria test found during a routine water sampling.

Officials found levels of coliform during a routine water sampling, which can be found in human and animal waste.

The Midland County Department of Public Health is working to bring the pool back to normal water quality levels as soon as possible.

Officials will retest the pool on Thursday after a deep cleaning.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Police: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck
Genesee County Sheriff's vehicle
Sheriff’s deputy accused of drunk driving sentenced to probation
Planet Fitness in Midland
Police investigating threat toward Midland Planet Fitness
Stock picture of money
Genesee Co. woman wins $178K from Michigan Lottery