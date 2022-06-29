Police investigating threat toward Midland Planet Fitness

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a threat made toward the Planet Fitness located at 6834 Eastman Ave.

A man called the fitness center about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, upset about his membership being deactivated, the Midland Police Department said.

“When told his membership status would not be reinstated by staff, the male threatened to show up to the fitness center and would ‘be violent,’” police said.

The suspect did not mention any weapons during the threat, according to police. As a precaution, the fitness center closed for the remainder of the night.

The Midland Police Department has identified the suspect and are searching for him so he can be interviewed.

If you have any information, contact the police department at 989-839-4713.

