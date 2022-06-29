Advertisement

Police: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck

File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a pickup truck in Midland County on Wednesday.

It happened about 5:40 p.m. on June 28 on Meridian Road near Young Road in Lee Township.

Gerald Sian, 52, of Midland, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson when it collided with a 2007 Ford Ranger, driven by a 64-year-old Midland man, Michigan State Police said.

Sian was taken to a local hospital where he died from injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation and will be reviewed by the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office.

