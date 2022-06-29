Sheriff’s deputy accused of drunk driving sentenced to probation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A deputy for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced to probation after being charged with multiple misdemeanors for allegedly driving drunk.

Demetta Reeves is accused of drunk driving and possessing a firearm after crashing a county vehicle.

Reeves was off duty when she crashed a county vehicle in Flint in Jaunaury on I-475. The sobriety test on scene came back above .20, more than two times the legal limit.

Reeves pleaded guilty to operating while impaired. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation, one week of Alcoholics Anonymous, and one week of continued private counseling. Reeves was also ordered to pay $1,310 in fees. Her second charged of possession of a firearm was dismissed.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.