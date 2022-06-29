Wanigas Credit Union to merge with Financial Plus Credit Union

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Financial Plus Credit Union announced a merger has been approved with Wanigas Credit Union.

Wanigas is based in Saginaw, while Financial Plus Credit Union is based in Flint.

The approval came through mail-in and in-person ballots following a special meeting on June 28.

The merger of the credit unions will have assets of more than $1.2 billion, serving around 80,000 members through their 11 branch locations in the greater Flint area and Great Lakes Bay Region.

The credit unions will expand and improve mobile and online services, and have more innovative products such as quick-fund loans and high-rate checking accounts to all across the state.

The merger is expected to be finalized on August 1.

Wanigas Credit Union will continue to operate under the same name following the merger.

