Whitmer, officials unveil $6M investment for Michigan Reconnect program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and several state officials announced a new effort Wednesday morning to remove barriers to higher education and improve student success.

The $6 billion investment will help more Michigan Reconnect recipients stay on the path for an associate degree or certificate.

The program was started a year and a half ago.

Whitmer says the program will help the state attract a great workforce.

“Reconnect has been a game changer for people enrolled in the program, but it helps every single one of us,” Whitmer said. “Growing Michigan’s economy is a top-of-mind issue that we all care about and we all benefit when we address that.”

Whitmer says so far more than 16,000 people who have participated in the program have returned to school.

“This effort is a critical investment in helping more people successfully complete a certificate or degree program,” LEO Director Susan Corbin said. “By removing barriers to education, we can help more hard-working Michiganders stay on the path to bigger paychecks and a successful future.”

Grants will be awarded based on the number of Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners students at each community college or tribal college. Institutions will have one year from the date of the award to distribute funds.

To be eligible for the grants, students must:

Be Michigan Reconnect or Futures for Frontliners scholarship participants.

Have completed at least one semester with respective scholarship program they are participating in.

Be enrolled in or enrolling for a following qualifying semester.

More information is available at Michigan.gov/Reconnect.

