Whitmer, other governors call on Congress to lower healthcare costs

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and several other governors around the United States are calling on Congress to lower healthcare costs through a subsidy expanded by ARPA funds.

Whitmer’s office said this would protect coverage for thousands of Michiganders.

“Right now, working families in Michigan and across the country are facing rising costs on groceries, gas, and other everyday expenses,” Whitmer said. “Getting this done will lower costs and protect access to healthcare coverage for over 270,000 Michiganders. I am focused on growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for working families, and I urge congressional leaders to come together and get this done so we can protect healthcare coverage and lower costs for millions of Americans.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 63,000 Michiganders would lose individual coverage and become uninsured, 31,000 would lose their subsidy but remain insured, and 177,000 would remain in the marketplace with reduced subsidy. The Kaiser Family Foundation said the average monthly premium in Michigan would increase by 39 percent, or $66.

In a letter to lawmakers, the governors are urging leaders to ensure funding is in place to preserve subsidies which have lowered costs for consumers.

The letter can be viewed here.

