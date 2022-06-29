Woman critically injured in Flint shooting Tuesday night
Police say a 37-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the area of Dort Highway and Atherton Road.
Investigators tell WNEM-TV5 that a 37-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen.
Details about a suspect or a possible motive were not immediately released.
Police say the woman is in critical condition.
