Bay County beach closed for high levels of bacteria

By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County beach is closed for high levels of bacteria, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron beach at Pinconning Park closed on Thursday.

The Bay County Health Department will continue to monitor the beach.

The Cedar River Beach at Gladwin City Park is currently under a contamination ddvisory, according to EGLE.

This has been the second time in June Cedar River Beach has been under a contamination advisory for high levels of bacteria.

