Flint residents waiting for answers since Nov. home explosion fire

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been over six months since a house exploded in Flint and many are still searching for answers as to what caused the explosion.

“We deserve something, it’s our community it’s our right to know what happened to those people in their home. So maybe we can further on down the road prevent that happening anywhere else,” said Flint resident Dwayne Pryer.

Residents in the Flint neighborhood where a home exploded killing two will have to keep waiting for answers.

Investigators looking into the cause of the explosion on Hogarth Ave. will not meet again until after summer.

The explosion that happened in November killed a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman. It also injured two other people.

“The most important point important part is the child. You know, I have a child of my own. So, yeah, we need answers there’s we’d like to know what’s going on, you know, as as a community,” said Flint resident Natalie Pryer.

Days after the explosion, Consumers Energy stated it found no issue with its natural gas system.

Investigators will get together on Sept. 7 to discuss lab results on evidence that was collected back in February.

Michigan State Police said the laboratory exams with all the interested parties will take place at that time and is being conducted by a private company in Grandville, Michigan.

They say at this time no criminal evidence has been found during the investigation and a cause is still yet to be determined.

