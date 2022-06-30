Joint exam to be held for Flint home explosion investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators plan to hold a joint exam in the coming months for the deadly home explosion that happened in Flint.

The exam is expected to be in late August or September, according to the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

At this time, no criminal evidence has been found during the investigation.

A cause has not been determined.

Days after the explosion, Consumers Energy stated it found no issue with its natural gas system.

The explosion that happened on Hogarth Avenue in November killed a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman, and injured two other people.

In February, investigators were examining the scene with representatives from involved interested parties. Several pieces of evidence were taken from the area to be examined in a laboratory.

