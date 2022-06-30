Prosecutor: 4 found guilty of trespassing, resisting police during protest at abortion clinic

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Four out of state residents were found guilty by a jury of trespassing and resisting police during a protest at a Flint Township abortion clinic in 2019, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Matthew Connolly, 40, William Goodman, 53, Lauren Handy, 28, and Patrice Woodworth-Crandall, 58, were convicted of trespassing, disturbing the peace, and resisting police on Thursday for their actions at a protest on June 7, 2019.

The four were part of a larger protest taking place outside the building when they entered the building, according to testimony.

The clinic manager asked the four to leave and they refused, according to Leyton.

Police were called and when they arrived the protestors were refusing to leave after the manager asked a second time.

Leyton said the protestors refused to comply and had to be carried out of the building by police.

“I want to thank the jury for focusing on the elements of the crimes charged and not on the

underlying issues of the case,” Leyton said.

Sentencing for the four individuals is scheduled for Sept. 23.

