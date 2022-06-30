Prosecutor: Supreme Court opinion makes criminal cases more difficult to prosecute

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In a unanimous decision, the Michigan Supreme Court dealt a huge blow to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is not something that is useful for prosecutors in counties like mine,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

The court’s ruling limits the abilities of a one-person grand jury, making it more difficult for criminal cases to be prosecuted.

“When the Flint water cases went up to the Michigan Supreme Court, I was watching very carefully and at that point, I suspended use of the one-man grand jury because I believe that there was the chance the Supreme Court was going to rule the way they eventually did,” Leyton said.

Leyton said his office will now have to go back to square one in cases where a one-person grand jury was used. He said he uses the practice to help protect witnesses.

Without that option, Leyton said it makes his witness protection pilot program that much more important.

“We really do need witness protection and we need a much more sustainable level of funding, because there are so many witnesses who have become reluctant to testify,” Leyton said.

Leyton said by having to start over with pending cases, there is a possibility violent criminals may end up back on the street because witnesses are reluctant to testify in open court.

But despite the court’s decision, Leyton is determined to make sure those who commit crimes are held accountable.

“This is a blow to public safety, but we will figure it out,” Leyton said.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office has 38 cases with 75 to 80 defendants pending, and only one previous case where a defendant took a plea deal that used a one-person grand jury.

