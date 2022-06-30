Remaining mild tonight, a chance for showers late tonight & Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another day, another round of upper 80s and low 90s for many around Mid-Michigan. Thankfully, like most of our previous rounds of heat, the humidity hasn’t been too bad.

As we head into tonight, expect the warmth to continue and with a cold front approaching from the west, another round of showers will be possible into our Friday as well. A word of caution, it’s not expected to be much. But it’s something, and it’s even more important heading into the holiday weekend with plenty of fireworks being launched in the days ahead.

This Evening & Overnight

A line of showers moving through northern Michigan as of 5:30 is expected to largely fall apart before it reaches Mid-Michigan. If it manages to survive into the area, it would be our far northern areas. Even then, that’s expected to be a low chance. Many will just see some passing cloud cover this evening, with partly to mostly sunny skies, briefly mostly cloudy in spots.

As the night goes on, mostly cloudy skies will take over, and showers should start to move into our northern counties, closer to midnight and afterward. Those showers and a few rumbles of thunder will slowly sink southward through the night into Friday morning.

It’s worth noting that those around the Tri-Cities and Thumb southward, may not see rain prior to daybreak.

Lows will only fall into the 60s tonight, and some could remain in the 70s. (WNEM)

With the clouds and showers, and a continued southwesterly flow, plan for a very mild night with middle 60s to low 70s.

Friday

Showers will keep sinking southward through the morning, with most areas getting a chance to dry out for the afternoon. However, there is the potential for another round of showers during the afternoon and early evening, mainly for those south and east of the Tri-Cities (Thumb, Flint area, etc.).

Showers should be most widespread during the morning Friday, but should taper off into the late afternoon. (WNEM)

Skies will generally be mostly cloudy through the day, but our counties north of the Tri-Cities, farther removed from the cold front, will have a chance for some late day sun. Highs on Friday will be a mix of 70s and 80s, with a wind that turns westerly and northwesterly as the day goes on (5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 miles per hour).

Although still warm, highs should be cooler on Friday behind a cold front. (WNEM)

Rain should end in most areas by 7-8 PM, so most of our Friday evening plans should go on as scheduled. Rainfall amounts will likely be lighter than Tuesday night and Wednesday, with only a few tenths expected for most. Our far northern areas could get closer to 0.50″.

Most areas will receive only a few tenths at best from rainfall tonight. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Our weather this weekend is expected to cooperate around the TV5 viewing area if you are staying closer to home. We expect plenty of sun both Saturday and Sunday, and high temperatures should be fairly similar for both days this weekend in the lower and middle 80s.

A beautiful weekend is expected around Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Right now, our chances for a shower appear to be fairly low, but as always with summer heat, we’ll watch and see if there are any small scale features (lake breeze boundaries, etc.) through the weekend and see if we need to add any chances to the forecast.

Even if something were to develop, it certainly wouldn’t be widespread with high pressure sticking around most of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.