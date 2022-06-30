Saginaw City Council approves $7M lead water pipe replacement contract

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw City Council voted to approve a contract with Rohde Brothers Excavating Inc. for more than $7 million to change hundreds of lead water pipes on Wednesday.

“Now we can get the work done and the citizens don’t have to worry about ever having problems with water,” said Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore.

“We’re short staffed right now. We’re down 50 percent staff. We can do it a lot less expensive with our own city staff, but in order to get caught up to make sure we can meet this 20-year mandate by the state, we thought this would be a great opportunity to contract some of these out,” said Saginaw Public Services Director Phillip Karwat.

There was public comment in Wednesday’s meeting from representatives of Martha Brown Custom Builders, another bid on the table.

Commentators expressed dismay with the city’s vetting process, alleging potential racism in the decision to go with a different contractor.

Those claims were refuted by council members.

“To come and call this entity racist is the wrong way to go about it. What you literally did is you spit in the face of the people that did the work, and now you’re daring council to back you up, after you just spit in their face,” said Councilmember Reggie Williams.

The bid from Martha Brown Custom Builders was millions less than the proposal from Rhode Brothers Excavating Inc. proposal.

“When you have a bid that’s almost $6 million less than an individual that has done the work and is qualified in performing it, that’s a great concern,” Karwat said.

“Sometimes it’s not always good to go with the lowest bidder,” Moore said.

The decision to move forward with the Rhode Brothers’ contract was met with six yes votes, and one no.

The lone nay was council member Michael Flores.

He said he would have liked to see a minority-owned business take on the task.

“I think that this is a great opportunity for the city of Saginaw to look at inclusivity, equality, equity,” Flores said.

The city was nearing a deadline to decide on a contractor.

Previously July 6, the deadline was extended to August 17.

If the city missed the deadline, they would have lost the over $4 million loan from the state’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for the project.

“I’m glad that we’re going to get this taken care of. It’s important for the city. What we want to see moving forward is additional inclusivity,” Flores said.

Karwat estimates work on replacing the pipes could start in September.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.