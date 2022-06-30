Sheriff: Man charged with sexual assault, animal abuse

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 48-year-old Isabella County man was arrested on criminal sexual conduct and animal abuse charges on Wednesday.

A deputy from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office tried to make contact with the 48-year-old suspect on Wednesday at his home in Wise Township, but the man was not there.

The deputy saw dozens of animals - mostly dogs - in and around the property. The animals were in need of proper care, according to Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main.

Isabella County Animal Control and the deputy worked together to get a search warrant and executed it later on Wednesday.

The sheriff said the deputy interviewed the man involving a criminal sexual conduct case reported by a 28-year-old woman from Harrison.

The woman said the suspect forcibly held her down and tried to remove her pants, according to the sheriff. The woman was able to defend herself and leave.

At the suspect’s home, 31 dogs were caught and taken to the animal control center, Main said.

One dog was found dead but not buried, according to the sheriff.

In addition to the dogs, there was one goat removed from the property.

The suspect was later found and is in custody. He has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felon in possession of a weapon, an animal dead and not buried properly, three counts of animal cruelty, and two counts of operating an unregistered kennel.

