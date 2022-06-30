Sheriff: Man dies in work-related accident

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 48-year-old Kinde man died after an air duct piece as heavy as 4,000 pounds fell on him, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.

Huron County Dispatch was called on June 24 by Blue Diamond to request an ambulance for an injured worker at the Sturm Road plant in Windsor Township.

A co-worker of the victim was making lifesaving efforts until an ambulance crew arrived and took him to Scheurer Hospital were emergency room workers tried to resuscitate the man.

The 48-year-old man, Kenneth R. Strahan, was pronounced dead about an hour after getting to the hospital, according to Sheriff Hanson.

The Sherriff believes Strahan was doing maintenance work on a big industrial air duct that had been removed from their system and was put lower for him to work on.

The ducting at some point detached from one of the suspension points and fell on Strahan.

Sheriff Hanson said foul play is not suspected at this time.

